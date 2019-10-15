'Development only in Gujarat': Raj Thackeray attacks BJP over infrastructure in Maharashtra

Thackeray was addressing his first public gathering at Shukrawar Peth to support MNS candidates in the city. (Photo: PTI)

Pune Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its various initiatives and questioned its plans for the Smart City project for Pune and development for the state.

He also said that in Mumbai, trees were chopped brutally in the name of infrastructure and dismissed the need for a bullet train.

Thackeray was addressing his first public gathering at Shukrawar Peth to support MNS candidates in the city, ahead of the state assembly elections which will be held on October 21.

"Floods in Pune washed away thousands of vehicles. What happened to the Smart City project?" Thackeray said.

Attacking the government on lack of infrastructure in the state, he said BJP only makes announcements in Maharashtra, while the real development happens in Gujarat. "In Gujarat, they constructed the Sardar Vallabhai Patel statue and inaugurated it too. But in Maharashtra, there has been no progress. We do not need statues, but the forts of Shivaji Maharaj should be developed. Even though the government gets majority everywhere and they are getting votes, why is our state going down?" Thackeray said.

He added that Make In India and other schemes are just announcements and the state does nothing for its youth.

"Around 10 lakh workers from the Telco company are going to be removed soon. It is not only about one automobile sector, but also the rest. Demonetisation and GST were the biggest mistake of the BJP government," Thackeray said.

Speaking about the state language, Thackeray said it was sad that today, the people of the state have to fight for the survival of Marathi. He also attacked the state on the construction of the Shivaji Memorial off the Mumbai coast. "Maharashtra has gained identity from Shivaji Maharaj and the forts are in a bad condition. Instead of the statue, why can't the forts be restored?"

