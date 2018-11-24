Devendra Fadnavis: 30 thousand km rural roads by Jun 2019

national

Devendra Fadnavis speaking at the inaugural function of the Indian Road Congress being held in Nagpur

Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that his government plans to complete the construction of 30,000 kilometres of rural roads by June next year. He was speaking at the inaugural function of the Indian Road Congress being held in Nagpur.

He said these roads were being built under the aegis of the Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana and 10,000 km had already been completed out of the 30,000 km planned.

