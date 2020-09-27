Devendra Fadnavis agrees to give interview to Saamana only if it is not edited

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis met in Mumbai on Saturday.

Pravin Darekar, Leader of opposition Maharashtra legislative Council asserted that this meeting was regarding Raut planning an interview of Fadnavis for Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana.

"Fadnavis has expressed that he wants that his interview with Saamana should not be edited. The meeting between Raut and Fadnavis was regarding the interview with Saamna. Fadnavis has agreed to give Raut an interview after returning from Bihar elections. This meeting had no political relevance," Darekar added.

