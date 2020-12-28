Devendra Fadnavis alleges Rs 2,000-crore COVID pandemic sop for developers

After the Congress stalled it in the cabinet meeting, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis has alleged that a proposal to offer a sop to real estate in the name of COVID-19 would result in a windfall of '2,000 crore for a few select developers.

Fadnavis wrote to CM Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, asking him to correct the policy. "The recommendations of the Deepak Parekh committee are being implemented selectively without considering the real effect of the same. It seems that certain vested interests have colluded for the purpose of extending benefits to a few handful parties at the expense of State exchequer," he wrote.

He said there seems to be a method to give windfall benefit to said real estate developers by the fragmented and prejudiced reduction of ready reckoner of some of their self-owned plots and plots in which they have a stake, to the extent of 70 per cent. "The last cabinet meeting kept the proposal in abeyance till the next meet. It was brought to my notice that when only a few projects of selected five developers were analysed to capture its effect, it led to a windfall gain of over '2,000 crore," Fadnavis alleged. Fadanvis said the developers have large land parcels in the western suburbs, eastern suburbs, and in the island city. He explained the methodology in his letter.

"I am sure that you will take corrective action and won't allow the state's resources to be exploited and squandered for private gains especially when day in and day out the government expresses its worry about its financial position. It is surprising that on one hand, we are not able to help our farmers and 'bara balutedars' and on other hand, we are allowing windfall gains to private people," he said, adding that he would move court if no corrective action is taken.

70%

Extent of reduction in ready reckoner rates the developers could have for certain plots

