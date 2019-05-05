Devendra Fadnavis, Amitabh Bachchan unveil annual calendar of Mumbai Police

national

Devendra Fadnavis, Amitabh Bachchan and Pankaja Munde at the calendar launch of Mumbai Police

The annual Mumbai Police calendar, shot by ace photographer Pravin Talan, keeps getting bigger and grander every passing year and is universally hailed as the most aspirational and inspiring police calendar in the country. Mumbai Police Calendar 2019 was unveiled with all its glitter and fanfare by Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri. Devendra Fadnavis along with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.



The 4th edition Mumbai Police Calendar has stunning visuals and heartwarming emotions capturing the lives and duties of Mumbai cops through its sixteen pages. Each page of the calendar is filled with an artistic interpretation of the act of policing filling you with awe and inspiration.



The calendar gets a notch higher with aerial photographs giving a birds-eye view of the city with its police force, whether it's a police convoy on Bandra -Worli sea link, police boats speeding across the heart of the Arabian Sea protecting Mumbai's vulnerable coastline or the final journey of Lal Bagh Ka Raja for Visarjan where millions gather for his last darshan.



Pravin Talan has carved out his own style of photography over the years, with his images having a distinct flavor of action, emotion, and unique concepts. His immense contribution to the imagery of various special forces reflects his passion and respect for uniformed forces.

He said Mumbai Police Calendar every year is a tribute not just to one of the finest police forces in the world, but also to the city itself.

