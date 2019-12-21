Devendra Fadnavis announces agitation against new loan waiver scheme

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced that the BJP would hold an agitation over the farm loan waiver scheme announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The loan waiver was "cheating of farmers", he said.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government earlier in the day announced a loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers in the state with a cut-off date of September 30. Speaking to reporters outside the state legislature here, Fadnavis said, "We are going to hold a statewide agitation against this cheating of farmers.

"The loan waiver announced by us (BJP-led government) in 2017 has already benefited farmers. We had waived loans up to Rs 1.50 lakh. Between 2017 and 2019, there will be very few farmers with outstanding loans. "The real needy farmer is the ones who lost their crops due to untimely rain in October," he said.

