Devendra Fadnavis at foundation ceremony, but Kopri bridge work still awaits NOC

Representational Image

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis performed the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Kopri bridge in Thane yesterday, but its construction still awaits an NOC from traffic police. mid-day had reported how MMRDA and traffic police are locked in a battle over this (MMRDA refuses to take traffic permission for Kopri bridge work, April 7).

The foundation ceremony was held in the presence of MMRDA officials, MLAs and MPs. But it will take a week to start work as MMRDA doesn't have the NOC. A traffic official said, "Earlier we had asked MMRDA officials to submit a proper plan and give us a demo of traffic diversions, but the officers have not done so yet. We have received a request from MMRDA to provide the NOC but it will take a week to start the work."

However, Pravin Darade, additional metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA said, "The work will start in next two days. We will get the NoC." The first phase of the project includes construction of four lanes parallel to the rail overbridge. Part of the Kopri bridge will be repaired and another 600 m stretch will be constructed.

