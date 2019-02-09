Devendra Fadnavis: By 2021 we will accomplish Narendra Modi's dream of giving house to everyone

national

Pic coursey/ Twitter/ CMO Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday assured the people of the state that by 2020 or 2021 he will fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of providing each person with a house.

Addressing an event here, Fadnavis said: “We will accomplish the dream of our PM and give a house to every single person in Maharashtra. We have created history in the construction of toilets.”ÂÂÂ

Speaking about the interim budget presented by Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1, Fadnavis said: “We should consider this budget as a full-fledged budget and not an interim budget. Very tough structural reforms have been carried out.”ÂÂÂ

At Post Budget 2019 Interaction at @BSEIndia , Mumbai https://t.co/3wDGfEhqE6 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 8, 2019

Lauding the budget the minister added, “The difference is that this may be an interim budget but it has also chalked out a way towards making India a 10 trillion economy by 2030. Rs. 450 crore was procured in 15 years while we have procured Rs. 8,500 crore in just 3 years.”ÂÂÂ Elaborating upon the government’s plan, Fadnavis stated that the government is focused on keeping sustainability in the agricultural sector. “The amount of roads has gone up, there is no unman railway crossing, the entire infrastructure is growing,”ÂÂÂ he added.

