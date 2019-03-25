Devendra Fadnavis challenges Congress-NCP in BJP-Sena rally in Kolhapur

national

Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, Sadabhau Khot's speech taunted Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and Raj Thackeray in their rally.

Pic courtesy/ Chaitraly Deshmukh

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis apparently openly challenged Congress and NCP in a campaign held at Kolhapur. "I challenge the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to bring a list of their work done in 15 years of governance and our work done in four and a half years. Let us discuss the development and all will witness that we have surely done more than what they did in 15 years," he stated. Lakhs of people from Pune, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur and other western parts of Maharashtra witnessed the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance campaign in Kolhapur while the Congress-NCP commenced from Karad.

Following the tradition of Shiv Sena supremo late Balashaheb Thackeray, BJP-Shiv Sena alliance first sought the blessing of Goddess Mahalaxmi followed by a campaign at Tapovan ground. Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, Sadabhau Khot's speech during the campaign targeted Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and Raj Thackeray. Sadabhau Khot, Minister of Agricultural, horticulture and marketing ministry targeted the former leader Raju Shetty of Swabhimani Paksha. National Congress Party member Narendra Patil join Shiv Sena.

Patil will be contesting from Satara against the giant Madya Pradesh leader Udayraj Bhosale. Considering the geographical structure of Maharashtra, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena and Congress-NCP launched the campaign from Karad.

