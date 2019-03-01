Devendra Fadnavis constitutes 10-member sub-committee to address issues of Dhangars

Published: Mar 01, 2019, 17:41 IST | ANI

The committee, headed by Fadnavis, will include Chandrakant Patil, Subhash Desai, Ram Shinde, Mahadev Jankar, Pankaja Munde, Vishnu Sawra, Eknath Shinde, Rajkumar Badole and Sambhaji Patil Nilagekar.

Devendra Fadnavis constitutes 10-member sub-committee to address issues of Dhangars
Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday constituted a 10-member sub-committee to decide on various issues/demands raised by members of the Dhangar community in view of the TISS report. The first meeting of the committee will be held on Saturday.

The committee, headed by Fadnavis, will include Chandrakant Patil, Subhash Desai, Ram Shinde, Mahadev Jankar, Pankaja Munde, Vishnu Sawra, Eknath Shinde, Rajkumar Badole and Sambhaji Patil Nilagekar. On February 21, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray had met Fadnavis over reservation for Dhangar community and had given them assurances. The Dhangar community has been demanding reservation provision of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for many years.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

devendra fadnavismumbaimumbai newsuddhav thackerayshiv senanational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Committee has been constituted to enquire NIT issue: Nirmal Singh

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Pick of the Day
Food review: Is this crab restaurant in Khar worth the hype? Find out

Food review: Is this crab restaurant in Khar worth the hype? Find out