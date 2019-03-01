Devendra Fadnavis constitutes 10-member sub-committee to address issues of Dhangars

national

The committee, headed by Fadnavis, will include Chandrakant Patil, Subhash Desai, Ram Shinde, Mahadev Jankar, Pankaja Munde, Vishnu Sawra, Eknath Shinde, Rajkumar Badole and Sambhaji Patil Nilagekar. On February 21, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray had met Fadnavis over reservation for Dhangar community and had given them assurances. The Dhangar community has been demanding reservation provision of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for many years.

