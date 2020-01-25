Devendra Fadnavis dares government to prove snooping allegations

A day after Home Minister Anil Deshmukh alleged tapping of several phone lines of senior NCP and Shiv Sena leaders by the previous BJP government, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis challenged the current government to conduct a probe and prove their claims.

Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar, who was then the minister of state for home, feigned ignorance on matter, while also contesting NCP boss Sharad Pawar's claim that the criminal case against intellectuals in connection with the Koregaon Bhima riots case was fabricated by the then administration.

'Snooping not our culture'

"Our government didn't issue any directive to tap phones of Opposition leaders. Snooping on the opponents isn't our culture," Fadnavis said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Maharashtra government had claimed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Pawar were among the leaders whose phones were tapped. It has decided to investigate the tapping charges and is planning to approach the authorities in Israel for information on the buyers of a software programme that facilitates snooping.

'Go to Israel if you want'

Declaring that the Thackeray-led administration was free to conduct a probe, Fadnavis said the government can go to Israel to find out the facts, and it must table a report before the public immediately. He also questioned the credibility of the accusers."The entire country knows their political credibility," he said without naming the NCP and Congress leaders. "The people know the truth. The Sena leaders also worked in the erstwhile government. I request the government to complete a probe as early as possible and table a report before the people of Maharashtra," he said.

Kesarkar said, "I have no idea about it. Phone tapping is wrong."

'NIA to probe Bhima-K'gaon'

A day after NCP boss Sharad Pawar demanded reinvestigation in the Koregaon Bhima case, the Centre has taken over the probe, putting the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in-charge. This is expected to trigger a new war between the BJP and a three-party government.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh confirmed the development, saying, "The Koregaon-Bhima probe has been handed over to the NIA without Maharashtra government's consent,"he said. He said the action is against the Constitution. I condemn it."

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, "Sudden taking over of the Bhima Koregaon case by NIA after the MVA government started reinvestigation, clearly substantiates conspiracy of the BJP. Why did it take two years for the NIA to find that the case fits under its jurisdiction?"

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates