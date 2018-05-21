Devendra Fadnavis directs MMRDA to complete projects within timelines

Devendra Fadnavis, who was in Mumbai today, inaugurated two flyovers and performed Bhoomipujan for a rail over bridge (ROB) at Kopri and an elevated road and tunnel connecting Thane-Belapur road and NH-4



Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed the town planning authority Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to speed up the pace of work and complete the projects within the timelines. Fadnavis, who was in the city today, inaugurated two flyovers and performed Bhoomipujan for a rail over bridge (ROB) at Kopri and an elevated road and tunnel connecting Thane-Belapur road and NH-4.



"We have been giving timelines of 24 to 36 months for completing various projects. But with the latest technology in place, these timelines should be reduced," he said while addressing a gathering here. He directed the MMRDA, which is the implementing authority for the projects, to trim the timelines of the various projects undertaken in the MMR region, and complete them well on time to facilitate seamless movement. Fadnavis also elaborated the projects undertaken to decongest the MMR region.



"We have undertaken works to the tune of Rs 1.50 lakh crore, out of which nearly Rs 50000 crore worth of projects are in Thane itself. We are also considering extension of the ambitious coastal road project to Ghodbunder from Bandra-Versova sea link," he said. Fadnavis further said out of the total 258km of proposed metro network, works of around 160km is already underway and would be completed on time. He said the water transport, which is planned by the state government to reduce the travel time, will be started by this month-end.



"We wanted to start the services from May 15 itself, but that could not be possible. So we want to start it at least by the month-end," the chief minister added. On the progress of the proposed Ro-Ro services, Fadnavis said, "to ease traffic movement in Thane city we have planned to make use of Ro-Ro technology wherein container-traffic could be transported in huge ships. A feasibility study in this matter is under process." He also pointed out that the role of the MMRDA was not only confined to the Mumbai region but was extended to Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivili, Vasai and Virar, where growth engines were planned where the state intends to intensify economic activities.



"In the next one year the seamless traffic movement would be possible on road and sea and bigger and better facilities would be made available to the citizens of the MMR region," Fadnavis added.