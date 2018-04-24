Devendra Fadnavis: Farm loan defaults between 2001-09 included in waiver scheme

Talking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, the Maharashtra CM said that these farmers could not avail of the loan waiver that was announced earlier in 2008 as well the current one since the latter covered loans availed between 2009-16

Devendra Fadnavis/ File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the state government's farm loan waiver scheme, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana, has included approximately four lakh farmers who had defaulted on their loans between 2001-09 for loan waiver.

Talking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, the Maharashtra CM said that these farmers could not avail of the loan waiver that was announced earlier in 2008 as well the current one since the latter covered loans availed between 2009-16.

He said that some four lakh farmers would benefit due to this decision, adding that a final figure on the new beneficiaries was yet to be ascertained. Fadnavis, informing about other decisions finalised at the cabinet meeting, said that the state would set up a labour insurance society to provide medical services to labourers.

A fund of Rs 1200-1300 crore received from the Centre would be transferred to this proposed society to finance the insurance scheme, he said.

Also Read: Devendra Fadnavis: Subhash Desai Has Sought Nanar Refinery Land Denotification

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates