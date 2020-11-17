Devendra Fadnavis hails Nitish Kumar after he takes oath as Bihar CM

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday congratulated JD-U president Nitish Kumar after the latter took oath as Bihar's chief minister for the seventh time in two decades.

Fadnavis, BJP's in-charge for Bihar Assembly polls who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar and his ministers in Patna earlier in the day, took to Twitter to hail the party leaders and deputy chief minister-designates Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, both from the BJP.

Many congratulations to Shri @NitishKumar ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Bihar.

I also congratulate #TarkishorePrasad, Smt #RenuDevi & all other who took oath as Ministers today.

Wishing you & your entire team all the very best and successful tenure! pic.twitter.com/2gRA3Wz07T — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 16, 2020

"Many congratulations to Shri @NitishKumar ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Bihar. I also congratulate #TarkishorePrasad, Smt #RenuDevi & all other who took oath as Ministers today. Wishing you & your entire team all the very best and successful tenure!" Fadnavis tweeted.

