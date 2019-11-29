Devendra Fadnavis hunts for new home in Mumbai

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday started vacating the official residence.

A vehicle of a professional packers and movers company arrived at 'Varsha', the official CM bungalow in Malabar Hill, on Thursday afternoon to shift his belongings, a police officer posted there said. Fadnavis had resigned from the CM's post on Tuesday afternoon.

According to sources, Fadnavis, who hails from Nagpur, has started hunting for a new house in Mumbai as he and his family members will continue to reside in the metropolis. Fadnavis's wife Amrita works at a senior position in Axis Bank and their daughter also studies here.

They had shifted to Mumbai after Fadnavis became Chief Minister in October 2014. As leader of the BJP's legislature party, Fadnavis, elected from the Nagpur South West seat, is likely to become the Leader of Opposition in the new assembly.

