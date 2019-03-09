Devendra Fadnavis: India under Modi giving befitting reply to enemies

national

Fadnavis was speaking at the inauguration of the third distillery unit of Kisan Veer Satara Co-operative Sugar factory at Bhuinj in Satara district.

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis on Saturday said the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was giving a befitting reply to its enemies and was showing itself as a

strong nation.

He added that "perfect diplomacy" on the part of the country had ensured that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured after an aerial engagement with Pakistan on February 27, was released by the neighbouring country unconditionally on March 1.

"Surgical strike and actions after the Pulwama terror attack show India is not a weak but a strong nation. Today, we are proud to experience transformation in New India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are now giving a befitting reply to our enemies," he said at a gathering in Satara, over 250 kilometres from here.

"Now the entire world is with us. Because of perfect diplomacy and international pressure, Wing Commander Abhinandan is back with us," he said. Lauding the armed forces for their dedication to the motherland, Fadnavis said, "Our government is fully committed and doing all efforts for the welfare of their families. The entire nation is with them." Fadnavis was speaking at the inauguration of the third distillery unit of Kisan Veer Satara Co-operative Sugar factory at Bhuinj in Satara district.

Sushant Pawar, the CRPF jawan who was injured in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, performed 'Bhoomi pujan' (groundbreaking) for the Amar Jawan memorial in the factory's premises.

Fadnavis also announced the sugar factory's workers had collectively raised Rs 5.5 lakh for the families of armed forces' martyrs. Former Congress MLA Madan Bhosale, who heads the Kisan Veer Satara Sugar Co-operative Factory, joined the BJP in presence of Fadnavis during the function.

Bhosale is the son of former Maharashtra Congress chief Prataprao Bhosale.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever