Devendra Fadnavis: Land issues of 1993 quake victims to be resolved

Central Maharashtra was hit by a powerful earthquake on September 30, 1993

Latur and Osmanabad districts were the worst hit in the quake that killed thousands of people, left many more injured and destroyed around 52 villages.

All pending issues related to additional land allotment to the people affected by the 1993 earthquake in Maharashtra will be solved soon, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.

"There are some families who were given land for rehabilitation. Today, the families have expanded and need more space," Fadnavis said. "Similarly, some gave their land voluntarily for rehabilitation of quake-affected persons. They received very low compensation and have limited earning resources. "The government will come up with plans to address these issues," he said.

