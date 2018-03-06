Devendra Fadnavis lauds self-defence skills of Mumbai school girls

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appreciated the self-defence skills of the girls and said the ABVP should expand its programme across the state

Devendra Fadnavis

Over 7,000 girls from schools and colleges in Mumbai on Tuesday displayed their self-defence skills, as a part of an initiative undertaken by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appreciated the self-defence skills of the girls and said the ABVP should expand its programme across the state. "Now our sisters don't need to be scared," he said addressing the girls and parents present at the event held at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

The girls have been trained by martial arts experts in self-defence and survival techniques as a part of a joint project, called 'Mission Sahasi, undertaken by the ABVP, the student wing of the BJP, and the Vidyarthi Nidhi Trust. The girls have been trained to be able to protect themselves with things like their bracelets, pens or ATM cards, in case of any harm. It will certainly give them a chance and confidence to deal with any eventuality, ABVP's national general secretary Ashish Chauhan said.

Fadnavis expressed happiness that people have become more aware and sensitive about crimes against women. He asked the ABPV to expand its training programme across Maharashtra and assured to extend all support from the government. "This drive encouraging self-defence and self-pride should be held in every part of Maharashtra.

The state government would extend all the required help for the drive, which will eventually boost our Prime Minister's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign," he said. Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, who was present on the occasion, said such programmes would help build confidence in many young women and make them physically and mentally strong.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever