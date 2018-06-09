Devendra Fadnavis leaves for week-long tour of USA, Canada

Fadnavis will interact with business leaders and visit institutions in the two countries to give momentum to infrastructure and Information Technology initiatives in Maharashtra, a statement from the CM's office said

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday left on a week-long official visit to the United States of America and Canada. Fadnavis will interact with business leaders and visit institutions in the two countries to give momentum to infrastructure and Information Technology initiatives in Maharashtra, a statement from the CM's office said.

It added that Fadnavis will visit Montreal in Canada and New York, Washington and San Fransisco in the USA. The statement said that Fadnavis would also visit the Virgin Hyperloop trial centre in San Fransisco.

The Virgin Group had, on the first day of the 'Magnetic Maharashtra' business summit on February 18 this year, signed an "intent agreement" with the state to build a hyperloop transportation system between Mumbai and Pune.

The project aims to reduce the travel time between the two megacities to 20 minutes from the three hours at present.

In Montreal, Canada, Fadnavis will have discussions on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in agriculture and infrastructure. A Memorandum of Understanding will be signed to set up an AI centre in Mumbai, the CMO statement said.

