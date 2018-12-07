Devendra Fadnavis meets Principal Secretary to PM Modi over draught assistance

Dec 07, 2018, 23:30 IST | ANI

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday met Nripendra Misra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to discuss various issues regarding drought assistance to the state.

The state government has given a proposal of Rs 7962.63 crore to the Centre and a central team is already on a visit to Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Fadnavis expressed concerns over the severity of the drought and sought early assistance. Misra assured for early procedures and subsequently required decision making.

Fadnavis also demanded that additional target of 6 lakh houses be allotted to Maharashtra under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) rural as the Maharashtra government has provided up to Rs 50,000 for the land purchase of up to 500 sq.ft and also made available land for PMAY beneficiaries.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister also requested for early finalisation of draft CRZ notification, finalisation of economic-sensitive zones of Tungareshwar, Thane and Great Indian Bustard wildlife sanctuary, Solapur.

Fadnavis requested for use of e-vehicles in Tiger safaris to promote eco-tourism in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve to carry more passengers. This will help reduce man-animal conflicts and also boost tourism promotion.

Other issues discussed were railway land requirement for Dharavi redevelopment project, Jalgaon Municipal Corporation HUDCO loan among others.

Misra has assured Fadnavis for positive consideration towards all the issues.

A committee will be formed with officials from Railway Board and CEO, Dharavi Redevelopment and decision will be taken soon on railway land requirement for the Dharavi redevelopment project.

