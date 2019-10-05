Devendra Fadnavis mentions all four private complaints in poll affidavit

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while filing his nomination from the South-West Nagpur Assembly constituency on Friday mentioned all four private complaints filed against him.

Of these four complaints, three had been filed by advocate Satish Uke and one by Mohnish Jabalpure. Of the three cases filed by Uke, the first one has been referred back by the Supreme Court to the Judicial Magistrate.

This case was filed under section 125 (A) of the People Representation Act. Another case of the same nature is pending before the High Court.

The complainant mentioned IPC sections 195, 181, 182, 199, 200 in this complaint but the charges have yet to be framed. The third case pending before the Ad-Hoc Court is also of the same nature. In this case, IPC sections mentioned are 420, 406, 417 and 418 and the charges are yet to be framed.

The fourth private complaint filed by Jabalpure is regarding transferring police department accounts to Axis Bank, which is pending before the HC. In this case, the HC has not issued notice to Fadnavis so far.

The home department has already clarified that all police accounts were with Axis Bank since 2005. In short, all four cases mentioned in the affidavit are private complaints and not a single FIR or offence has been registered against Fadnavis.

Fadnavis's property valuation is Rs 3.78 crore today as against Rs 1.81 crore in 2014. This is mainly due to increase in market value of the land. The property valuation of Amruta Fadnavis is Rs 99.3 lakh as against Rs 42.60 lakh in 2014.

Fadnavis's cash in hand is Rs 17,500 today as against R50,000 in 2014. Bank deposits are R8,29,665 as against R1,19,630 in 2014. This is due to the increase in salary and allowances to MLAs. Cash in hand with Amruta Fadnavis is Rs 12,500 as against Rs 20,000 in 2014. Her bank deposits in 2019 are Rs 3,37,025 as against Rs 1,00,881 in 2014. Share value of Amruta Fadnavis has increased to R2.33 crore as against Rs 1.66 crore.

