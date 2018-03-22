Devendra Fadnavis: No construction to be allowed at Mahim Nature Park

The Maharashtra government will not allow any construction work at the Mahim Nature Park, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Assembly on Thursday



Devendra Fadnavis



The Maharashtra government will not allow any construction work at the Mahim Nature Park, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Assembly on Thursday. "We have no such plans. No construction work will be allowed at the Mahim Nature Park," he said in the Lower House. The issue was raised by Sunil Prabhu (Shiv Sena) after the Question Hour.



Prabhu wanted to know if the government has allowed construction at the green space in the Mahim area. "This is just a confusion. It got created after the Mahim Nature Park was shown as part of Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP).



"This was done considering the proximity of the park to Dharavi (a sprawling slum colony). But the government has no plans to allow any construction at the nature park," Fadnavis clarified.

