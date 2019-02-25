Devendra Fadnavis: On alliance, believe only Uddhav, me

national

CM Devendra Fadnavis urges people to not trust contradictory statements made by other leaders

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday that no leader other than himself and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray should be believed with regard to the pre-poll alliance between the BJP and Sena.

"Whatever Uddhavji and I have said [last Monday] is final and true. In case of confusion when another leader contradicts us, then, consider our statements as authentic," he said at a press conference on the eve of the interim budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature.

The CM, however, did not clarify whether Uddhav's declaration to a host of Sainiks that the Sena, as part of the agreement, would get the CM's post, should be held valid. There has been news about the parties dividing the chief minister's five-year term between them.

Senior BJP minister Chandrakant Patil had last week dismissed Uddhav's announcement, following which Sena minister Ramdas Kadam had said that the BJP should severe ties with his party if the agreement was not honoured. Fadnavis, on Sunday, also assured smaller allies who felt ignored in the pact that they would be given seats in both the Lok Sabha and the Assembly polls.

No tea, please!

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party boycotted the customary tea party hosted by the CM on the grounds that the event should have been scrapped in view of Pulwama terror attack. In response, Fadnavis said the tea hosted by the CMs had never been considered a celebration. "It's just a get-together for all of us including the opposition to plan the business of the legislature. And yet, I accept the reason for rejecting my invitation," he said.

The government was very sensitive to the martyrs and their families, he said and announced granting financial assistance of R50 lakh each to the families of the slain jawans from Maharashtra. He said the eligible survivors in the family would be given a government job too. The policy decision will be applicable in similar instances in the future, Fadnavis said.

'Bad boys'

Opposition leader in the Assembly, Radhakrishna Vikas Patil drew a parallel between BJP and bad boys in the streets. "They say they are like 'gully boys' (referring to the movie where the protagonist fights all odds to achieve his goals) but they have turned out to be bad boys. They have reduced the state to a non-functional entity which has a corrupt government, insensitive ruling leaders and cheaters," he said. The opposition has prepared itself to confront the government when it presents a vote on the interim budget, tables 11 bills and conducts a debate on a raging drought condition in the state.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates