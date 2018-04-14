Devendra Fadnavis, other Maharashtra leaders pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar

Apart from political leaders, thousands of followers of Ambedkar visited Chaityabhoomi, Dr Ambedkar's memorial at Dadar in central Mumbai, to pay their respects

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other political leaders in the state on Saturday paid tributes to Dalit icon Dr B R Ambedkar on his 127th birth anniversary.

Apart from political leaders, thousands of followers of Ambedkar visited Chaityabhoomi, Dr Ambedkar's memorial at Dadar in central Mumbai, to pay their respects. Fadnavis garlanded a portrait of Ambedkar in Mumbai this morning. Later in the day, he paid floral tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution at his statue in Samvidhan square in Nagpur.

"Our salutations to the father of Indian constitution Bharat Ratna, Mahamanav Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on hisbirth anniversary today! It is because of him that every citizen of India can live a dignified life! His teachings and values of humanity will inspire generations to come," Fadnavis tweeted.

State Congress chief and former chief minister Ashok Chavan visited Chaityabhoomi in Dadar to pay floral tributes

along with party office-bearers and leaders. In his tribute, NCP leader and former minister Ajit Pawar tweeted, "Ambedkar broke caste barriers and created the Indian constitution for Human rights."

NCP leader Sachin Ahir also visited Chaityabhoomi.

