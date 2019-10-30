Devendra Fadnavis elected Maharashtra BJP legislature party leader

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was re-elected as the leader of the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislature Party on Wednesday.

All 105 newly-elected BJP MLAs were present at the meeting, where Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party vice president Avinash Rai Khanna were present as central observers, PTI reported.

Tomar said no other name had been proposed at the meet.

Fadnavis thanked party MLAs for reposing faith in him and giving him another chance to serve the state. He also thanked Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

The meeting came in the backdrop of the power sharing tussle between the BJP and Shiv Sena after results of the October 21 Assembly elections were declared on October 24. The Sena won 56 seats, NCP 54 and Congress 44 in the 288-member House.

