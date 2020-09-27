Devendra Fadnavis, Sanjay Raut's secret meeting sets gossip mills abuzz

While the BJP and Shiv Sena are fighting tooth and nail in public view, a behind-the-curtain event, a meeting between former CM Devendra Fadnavis and Sena's attacking general Sanjay Raut, on Friday sent many tongues wagging. Speculations were rife that the frenemies were trying to mend fences.

The leaders met at a star hotel on Saturday in Mumbai. The BJP confirmed the meeting, but denied any political motive. Many in the corridors of power refused to buy the explanation.

When asked, Fadnavis didn't comment on the meeting. But the party's chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said the meeting was all about preparing for the Sena mouthpiece Saamna editor Raut's request for having an interview with the ex-CM.

"The two discussed how to go about the interaction. Fadnavis wants an unedited interview to be published and has promised Raut a sitting after the Bihar elections," said Upadhye. Fadnavis and Raut met for the first time after the BJP and Sena broke up last year. Raut has been on a forefront in launching attack on the BJP and forming a three-party coalition.

Raut said it wasn't a secret meeting. "After interviewing big leaders like Uddhavji Thackeray and Sharad Pawar for Saamna, I had said that I will be interviewing PM Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis and Rahul Gandhi. Is meeting and discussing things with an ex-CM a crime?" he asked.

