Devendra Fadnavis says, MHADA to be planning body for future government housing schemes in Mumbai

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday declared that the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) would be the planning authority for all future government housing schemes in Mumbai and its surrounding metropolitan region.

Fadnavis, who chaired a meeting to review the progress of various schemes for affordable housing, also directed that the Slum Rehabilitation Authority be given a dedicated police team.

Fadnavis ordered the constitution of a committee comprising the Urban and Revenue secretaries to review pending proposals as well as to check quality control. Officials said that creation of new housing stock, new provisions in SRA, Development Control Regulations, MHADA redevelopment, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and housing on Public Private Partnership mode was discussed at the meeting.

Officials said that rehabilitation of 29,225 tenements would be completed by March 2019 under the SRA. Fadnavis directed that environment clearances be brought under the Right to Services Act.

Housing Minister Prakash Mehta, minister of state Ravindra Waikar and officials from the housing department, SRA, MHADA were present at the meeting, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

