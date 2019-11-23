Maharashtra needs a stable, not 'khichdi' government': Devendra Fadnavis after swearing-in

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister again on Saturday. The oath was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy CM.

"People had given us a clear mandate, but Shiv Sena tried to ally with other parties after results, as a result President's rule was imposed. Maharashtra needed a stable govt not a 'khichdi' govt," Fadnavis told ANI after taking oath as Maharashtra CM again.

Fadnavis also expressed his gratitude to NCP's Ajit Pawar, ANI reported. "He took this decision to give a stable government to Maharashtra and come together with the BJP. Some other leaders also came with us and we staked claim to form government."

#WATCH Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister again, oath administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/kjWAlyMTci — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that from the result day to this day, no party was able to form the government. "Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable government."

#WATCH Mumbai: NCP's Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM, oath administered by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/TThGy9Guyr — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is confident that Fadnavis and Pawar will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. He also congratulated the two.

The surprise swearing-in is being described as a political masterstroke of Sharad Pawar, who on Thursday night had said there was a consensus among the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Congress and the Shiv Sena that Uddhav Thackeray should lead the new government in Maharashtra.

It remains unclear if the NCP has split or all the 54 MLAs of the party have backed the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies)

