Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for COVID-19

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is in-charge of BJP's campaign for Bihar Assembly elections, tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday and has gone into isolation.

The BJP leader tweeted, “I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors.”

I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break !

I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation.

Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 24, 2020

Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get covid19 tests done.

Take care, everyone ! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 24, 2020

He further said that those who have come in contact with him should get themselves tested for COVID-19.

Fadnavis, 50, is the BJP in-charge for the ongoing crucial Assembly elections in Bihar and during his hectic poll schedules, has been regularly shutting between Maharashtra and Bihar in the past few weeks.

