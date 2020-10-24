Search

Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 24 October, 2020 14:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Devendra Fadnavis said that those who have come in contact with him should get themselves tested for COVID-19

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Pic/AFP
Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is in-charge of BJP's campaign for Bihar Assembly elections, tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday and has gone into isolation.

The BJP leader tweeted, “I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors.”

He further said that those who have come in contact with him should get themselves tested for COVID-19.

Fadnavis, 50, is the BJP in-charge for the ongoing crucial Assembly elections in Bihar and during his hectic poll schedules, has been regularly shutting between Maharashtra and Bihar in the past few weeks.

First Published: 24 October, 2020 14:33 IST

