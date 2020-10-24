Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for COVID-19
Devendra Fadnavis said that those who have come in contact with him should get themselves tested for COVID-19
Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is in-charge of BJP's campaign for Bihar Assembly elections, tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday and has gone into isolation.
The BJP leader tweeted, “I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors.”
I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break !— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 24, 2020
He further said that those who have come in contact with him should get themselves tested for COVID-19.
Fadnavis, 50, is the BJP in-charge for the ongoing crucial Assembly elections in Bihar and during his hectic poll schedules, has been regularly shutting between Maharashtra and Bihar in the past few weeks.
