Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for COVID-19

Ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis has tested positive for COVID-19 and been shifted to state-run St George's Hospital for treatment. Fadnavis made the announcement on Saturday on social media, asking those who have come in contact with him, to monitor their symptoms and get tested as well.

After feeling unwell on his return from Bihar on Friday night, Fadnavis underwent a test for the disease. The result came on Saturday afternoon. He has been touring the state's flood-affected areas and campaigning for BJP in the run up to the Bihar Assembly elections.

Fadnavis tweeted, "I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break ! I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors. Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get covid19 tests done."

His associates said he insisted that he be taken to a government-run facility where other Mumbaikars are being treated.

