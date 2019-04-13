Devendra Fadnavis thwarts revolt against BJP candidate in Bhiwandi

national

After Fadnavis intervened, Kunbi Sena leader Vishwanath Patil, rebel Shiv Sena leader Suresh Mhatre and Yogesh Kathore agreed to withdraw their nominations on Friday

Devendra Fadnavis.

A revolt against BJP candidate Kapil Patil in Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency has been resolved after the intervention of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Patil had filed his nomination as an Independent candidate against BJP-Shiv Sena alliance candidate. Mhatre is a strong candidate and both the Kunbi and Agri communities, that have a sizable presence in Bhiwandi constituency, had extended their support to him.

His nomination was seen a threat to BJP candidate Kapil Patil, said sources. According to BJP sources, Fadnavis has assured Kunbi Sena leader Vishwanath Patil a ticket for the Legislative Council and asked him to withdraw his nomination. Mhatre too has been given the assurance, they added.

