Devendra Fadnavis turns 48: Some lesser known trivia about the Maharashtra Chief Minister

From being a staunch politician to being an intelligent person and a family man; these are the few facets of Devendra Fadnavis' illustrious yet colorful life

Devendra Fadnavis

22nd July will mark Maharashtra state's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's 48th birthday. Devendra Fadnavis is a man known for many facets of his life. From being a staunch politician to an intellectual person and a family man, these are the few facets of his illustrious yet colorful life. From being the second youngest Chief Minister of Maharashtra to backing his wife's decision to pursue her career, Devendra Fadnavis has been a man of sheer grit, determination, and commitment! On his special day, we bring to you a few lesser-known facts about the state's youngest chief minister.

Devendra Fadnavis became the second youngest chief minister of the state at the age of 44 when he took the oath as the CM of Maharashtra on 31st Oct 2014. Sharad Pawar was who the youngest Chief Minister at the age of 38

Fun fact! Back in 2006, Devendra Fadnavis had modeled for a garment shop in his hometown Nagpur and the ad campaign was a huge success. He pursued modeling on request of his childhood friend and photographer Vivek Ranade

Devendra Fadnavis has a five-year law degree from the Law College Nagpur, but he doesn’t practice law! (Of course not. Why practice law when you can make them!) Besides that, he also has a business management degree and a project management diploma from the German Foundation for International Development, Berlin (Highly Intellectual!)

Devendra Fadnavis has presented papers at the international forum on disaster management and energy security in Switzerland, China and the States

Did you know? As a student, Devendra Fadnavis refused to study at the local Indira Convent school? Why? Because his father Gangadhar Fadnavis was jailed during Indira Gandhi's Emergency in India back from 1975 to 1977. Instead, he opted to pursue his education at the RSS run Saraswati Vidyalaya where he did most of his schooling

At 21 years of age, Devendra Fadnavis was appointed as the corporator of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation and simultaneously completed two consecutive terms. What's more! Aspiring Devendra was also elected as Nagpur’s Mayor in 1997 when he was just 27. Again, he completed two terms but this time as mayor thereby writing his name in the state's history as it was a feat that no politician had managed to achieve in state politics

Devendra Fadnavis has the distinction of being the Second youngest Mayor in India and the youngest Mayor in Nagpur when he served as the Mayor of Nagpur

A politician par excellence Devendra Fadnavis was awarded the Best Parliamentarian Award by Commonwealth Parliamentary Association back in 2002-03. He was also awarded the prestigious Nag Bhushan award for his outstanding work for the cause of Vidarbha for the year 2016

While its a known fact that Devendra married his wife Amruta Ranade in 2006 and that the couple have a five-year-old daughter, Divija Fadnavis. Many don't know that she is the youngest-ever occupant of the Chief Minister's official bungalow 'Varsha' located in South Mumbai

Although Devendra Fadnavis has written no best-sellers but “How To Understand and Read the State Budget”, one of his three books, all written in Marathi, indicates his intellect and political acumen that he possesses as a politician and strong visionary

Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis had recently featured in a music video released by T-series titled 'Mumbai River Anthem'. This apparently created some controversy as it is said that the chief minister, the police commissioner and municipal commissioner were used as props to promote Amruta Fadnavis' singing career. Doubts were also raised as to how Amruta Fadnavis could be granted permission to use the government bungalow Varsha as a set for the music video

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates