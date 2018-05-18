Devendra Fadnavis unveils wax statue of Union minister Ramdas Athawale

Some 25 kg of wax has been used for the statue, made by sculptor Sunil Kundilur, a government release said



Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled a wax statue of Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Friday in Lonavle.

Some 25 kg of wax has been used for the statue, made by sculptor Sunil Kundilur, a government release said. While Fadnavis unveiled the statue at the state guest house 'Sahyadri', it will be installed at Wax Museum at Lonavala.

Seema Athawale, the Union minister's wife, son Jeet Athawale and supporters were present on the occasion.

