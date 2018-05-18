Search

Devendra Fadnavis unveils wax statue of Union minister Ramdas Athawale

May 18, 2018, 20:40 IST | Mid-day online desk

Some 25 kg of wax has been used for the statue, made by sculptor Sunil Kundilur, a government release said

Devendra Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled a wax statue of Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Friday in Lonavle.

Some 25 kg of wax has been used for the statue, made by sculptor Sunil Kundilur, a government release said. While Fadnavis unveiled the statue at the state guest house 'Sahyadri', it will be installed at Wax Museum at Lonavala.

Seema Athawale, the Union minister's wife, son Jeet Athawale and supporters were present on the occasion.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Worst Crime! Watchman rapes 53-year-old mentally challenged woman in Bandra

Tags

devendra fadnavisramdas athawalelonavalanational news