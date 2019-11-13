MENU

Devendra Fadnavis updates Twitter bio, refers to self as 'Maharashtra's Sevak'

Published: Nov 13, 2019, 16:15 IST | ANI

Earlier, Fadnavis had updated his Twitter bio, changing it to 'caretaker chief minister' from 'Chief Minister'

Devendra Fadnavis with Chandrakant Patil. Picture/Twitter Devendra Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis with Chandrakant Patil. Picture/Twitter Devendra Fadnavis

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday changed his Twitter profile bio and described himself as 'Maharashtra's Sevak'. The development comes a day after President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Fadnavis Twitter Bio
A screengrab of Devendra Fadnavis' Twitter account

Earlier, after resigning on November 8, Fadnavis had updated his Twitter bio, changing it to 'caretaker chief minister' from 'Chief Minister'. Maharashtra came under the President's Rule yesterday after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval for the requisite notification.

The President signed the notification following the recommendation of the Union Cabinet which acted on the report from the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The Governor had recommended the imposition of President's Rule following the political stalemate in the state over the formation of the government with BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP being unable to gather support for forming government in the state.

