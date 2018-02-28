Devendra Fadnavis, Vidyasagar Rao release Marathi version of Narendra Modi's 'Exam Warriors'

Feb 28, 2018, 12:25 IST | PTI

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao today released the Marathi version of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's book Exam Warriors at Raj Bhavan

Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar were present. The book is said to be interactive, with illustrations, activities and yoga exercises.

