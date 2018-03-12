Devendra Fadnavis: We will talk to farmers and sort out their issues

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tonight said his government will talk to the farmers who have undertaken a 'Long March' to the city to press their various demands



Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tonight said his government will talk to the farmers who have undertaken a 'Long March' to the city to press their various demands. He also appealed agitators not to hold up the traffic tomorrow so that students appearing for Std 10th exams in the city are not delayed.

Over 35,000 farmers have arrived in Mumbai after a six-day-long march from Nashik and are planning to lay siege to the state legislature complex here tomorrow. "We will talk to them and sort out their issues. The Government is positive on their demands. Most of the agitators are tribals, and their main demand is forest land rights," Fadnavis told PTI.

"We have set up a committee of ministers to hold discussions on their demands. I have invited them (farmer leaders) for talks," he said. "I have only made an appeal that they should not cause any problem to the traffic since it's an exam day and more than one lakh students will get affected," Fadnavis said, referring to the ongoing Std 10th exams.

