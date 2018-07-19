Devendra Fadnavis: Weapons used in Aurangabad violence were bought through Flipkart

About 50 shops were gutted in the clashes, and hundreds of youths took to the streets to pelt stones when the issue took a communal colour

Devendra Fadnavis

Two months after the Aurangabad clashes, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that the weapons used in the violence were brought through e-retailer Flipkart. He further said that case has been registered against the concerned compnaies. "The weapons used in the violence were bought through Flipkart. Cases have been registered against the companies from where these weapons were bought," Fadnavis said.

Two people died and over 40 people were injured, including police personnel, when the clashes broke out in multiple areas of the city, two months ago following the removal of a water connection to a place of worship in Moti Karanja area. About 50 shops were gutted in the clashes, and hundreds of youths took to the streets to pelt stones when the issue took a communal colour.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever