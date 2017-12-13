Devendra Fadnavis' wife, Amruta, trolled for supporting Christmas-themed charity

Dec 13, 2017, 16:17 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Amruta hit back at the bitter responses that she received by reminding everyone that while she was a 'proud Hindu', it was her personal choice to celebrate festivals of other religions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife, Amruta Fadnavis became the latest target of online trolling. The 'First Lady' of Maharashtra's efforts to garner support for a Christmas-themed charity event to get gifts for Mumbai's poor children, faced the brunt of some unhappy Twitterati. 

Amruta Fadnavis at the launch of the 'Be Santa' campaignAmruta Fadnavis at the launch of the 'Be Santa' campaign. Pic/Twitter (@fadnavis_amruta)

The charity called the ‘Be Santa’ campaign, was seen by some on social media as an attempt to 'promote Christianity'. Announcing the campaign, Amruta Fadnavis had tweeted, "launched-Be Santa-campaign, as Ambassador for @927BIGFM - to collect gifts from people -for poor children ,to bring smiles to their faces during this Christmas.Drop ur gifts at nearest @927BIGFM & Feel the joy -as best way to multiply your happiness is by sharing it with others." 

Despite the onslaught of tweets trolling her, Amruta hit back at the trollers by reminding everyone that while she was a 'proud Hindu', it was her personal choice to celebrate festivals of other religions. 

Amruta, who is a banker by profession, has remained actively involved in supporting various social causes. Rural development, women empowerment and children's welfare are some of the causes that she works towards.

