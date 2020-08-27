Devoleena Bhattacharjee: During auditions, we are told, 'We don't want TV actors'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a very successful actor and is best known for her role in the television show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The debate between the insiders and outsiders has been heating up ever since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. However, the actress has now talked about the line that has even unfairly drawn between the television actors and the Hindi film actors.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor shed light on the cons of being a television actor, the kind of behaviour they are subjected to during auditions, and how Bollywood needs to stop looking down upon them. She said, "During auditions or look test, we get to hear things like 'Listen, we don't want TV acting for this role'."

She added, "Imagine how demotivating that is just before you're preparing to face the camera with the hope of cracking a part. Someone should explain the difference between film and TV acting to me. The people taking auditions. remind you that you are coming from TV, and that film world is something superior. I mean an actor is an actor, how does the platform matter? At times, we do go overboard on TV but that's because the audience and script demand. Whatever you expect from any actor, we would deliver."

She stated how Bollywood needs to stop looking down at them. This is what she said, "You need to give me that opportunity. Judge me by my talent. Also, there are many film actors that people won't know about, but TV actors are known to them. It's high time Bollywood stops looking down upon TV actors.:

She continued, "A TV shows goes on for a longer period of time, so if you do a two-minute role, no one will remember you. But in films, even a powerful two-minute role can make your career. In Gully Boy (2019) I loved Siddhant Chaturvedi, more than even Ranveer Singh. That's what I mean. Plus, I want to do roles that are female oriented."

