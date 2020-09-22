Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Seeing the memes has become a morning routine

Regardless of whether we are familiar with the dynamics of the Modi family of Saath Nibhana Saathiya, or the stern ways of matriarch Kokila, we all know the answer to the million-dollar question — Rasode mein kaun tha? — thanks to composer Yashraj Mukhate. Only weeks after the song went viral, the makers announced that the daily soap, centred on Gopi bahu and the next generation, is returning for another season. In a chat with mid-day, Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi bahu discusses how the timing of the meme was a happy coincidence as she gears up to reprise her role.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

Did the popularity of Rasode mein kaun tha lead you all to consider another season?

We felt we might come back for another season long after the show ended in 2017. However, the channel and Rashmi Sharma Telefilms had begun talks much before the meme came out. In fact, I had signed the contract before it became viral. I believe the universe conspired to get us back together.

Do you worry about being repetitive as you reprise the role you've played for five years?

I don't think there is anything wrong with having a sequel. Movies have sequels all the time, and people love them. Actors associated with those movies love returning to a franchise, then why won't the same hold true for a daily soap? Why would I feel bad about continuing my own brand?

Which cast member do you hope to see in the new season again?

I hope to work with Rucha [Hasabnis] and Vishal [Singh] who played Rashi and Jigar respectively on the show. I know Ahem [Mohammad Nazim] and Kokila [Rupal Patel] are on board, but the rest of the cast is a mystery. The Modi family will be back and a new family will be introduced. The interaction between these two families [will form the crux of the story].

Is there anything you do not wish to repeat in the new season?

While this was not something I filmed during my tenure, I hope they do not make me wash laptops [laughs].

There have been a plethora of memes created around Saath Nibhana Saathiya. How do you react to them?

Seeing the memes has become a morning routine; I get them on my WhatsApp every day and some of them are funny. Even if people make memes, it just goes to show that they still enjoy the content and that's exactly what we want.

How often has the bizarre plot or dialogues left you in splits?

We often broke into laughter while filming. Post the time leap, we were shooting a scene where my character had not met Ahem for long. My dialogue was laced with innuendo; I had to say something about the desert having dried up during the separation. We had to stall the shoot for half an hour because we couldn't stop giggling.

