Devotional tracks mark Pandit Jasraj's return to Bollywood

Mar 28, 2018, 08:20 IST | Soumya Vajpayee Tiwari

Veteran Indian classical singer lends vocals to two songs for Nanak Shah Fakir, a decade after he last worked in the industry

Pandit Jasraj
Pandit Jasraj

A decade after he last lent his vocals to a Hindi film — 1920 (for the song Vaada Tumse Hain Vaada) — Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj, 88, is excited about returning to the industry. The veteran has recorded two songs — Nanak Aaya and Sat Guru Nanak — for the upcoming film Nanak Shah Fakir, which is based on the life and teachings of Guru Nanak.

"I feel blessed to be part of this film. I am an ardent follower of Guru Nanak Devji's teachings, and often sing his shabads. But recording his teachings for a film was surreal. I never expected to get an offer of this kind. My love for Guru Nanak Devji attracted the project towards me," says the Indian classical singer, moments before crooning a few lines for us.

Still from Nanak Shah Fakir
Still from Nanak Shah Fakir

For him, being in the studio with composer Uttam Singh was special. "He worked on the songs. He is uttam [best] in the true sense. He used traditional Indian instruments to compose the songs in a bid to recreate the sounds of the 16th century," says Jasraj.

The experience of recording inside the studio, he says, was "adbhut [miraculous]". "Uttamji would narrate a few lines, and I would improvise on the spot. It was a spiritual experience; I didn't realise what I was up to. I was lost in Guru Nanak Devji's words."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Trending Video

Tags

bollywood news
Go to top