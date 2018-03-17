DeWanda Wise no longer part of 'Captain Marvel' movie

Actor DeWanda Wise has revealed that she will not star in the upcoming "Captain Marvel" movie. In January, it was announced that the actor had landed a role in the Marvel superhero movie



Actor DeWanda Wise has revealed that she will not star in the upcoming "Captain Marvel" movie. In January, it was announced that the actor had landed a role in the Marvel superhero movie. It would have marked her first major film role. DeWanda confirmed on Instagram that she had dropped out of the movie because she was scheduled to work on it while "She's Gotta Have It", Spike Lee's Netflix comedy series in which she stars as the lead, was also in production.

"It's true. I will no longer be in Captain Marvel because the schedule conflicts with season 2 of She's Gotta Have It," she wrote. "Last week I felt pretty devastated¿this week is leaps and bounds better. You see, if you had told me that this would happen any year prior to 2016, I would have doubled over with laughter. But here we are¿at a moment in culture where scheduling conflicts are rapidly replacing lack of options, and I feel absolutely blessed to be here," she added.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Lashana Lynch was in final negotiations to replace Wise in "Captain Marvel". "Captain Marvel" features Oscar-winning actor Brie Larson as the title character. The movie also stars Samuel L Jackson, Jude Law and Ben Mendelsohn. The film is set for release in March 2019.

