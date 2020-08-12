DGCA suspends AirAsia India's two key personnel

Civil aviation regulator DGCA has suspended two senior captains of AirAsia India responsible for the operations and safety aspects of the airline. The head of operations and chief of flight safety have been suspended. The complaint of safety violations against AirAsia was made by whistleblower Captain Gaurav Taneja, who was earlier employed with the airline.



The DGCA issued a showcause notice to AirAsia on June 29 and the airline acknowledged the receipt of the notice last month. AirAsia India also said it has complied with the directions of the regulator and appointed interim post-holders in accordance with it.



"As an airline that prioritises safety above all, we continue to engage with the authorities and exercise the option to appeal for redressal," the airline said.

