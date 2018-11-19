DGP launches former IB officer's novel

national

Datta Padsalgikar

Maharashtra Director General of Police Datta Padsalgikar unveiled The Velvet Gloves, a novel written by former Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Balakrishna Kamath, at an event in the city on Saturday.

Besides Padsalgikar, Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Atulchandra Kulkarni, publisher Malini Nair and senior police officers were present at the event. The plot of The Velvet Gloves revolves around the behind-the-curtains tussle between Indian intelligence agencies and the US law enforcement agency FBI. Padsalgikar said the book shows another aspect of Kamath's personality, namely, his flair for writing. He described Kamath as somebody who could work magic, finding solutions out of nothings.

