DGP: UP police alert on social media to quell Ayodhya verdict rumours

A sea of devotees throng a ghat in Ayodhya to take a dip at River Saryu on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh police department is on constant alert mode "as long as required" and also keeping an eye on various social media platforms to quell rumours and fake messages in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, DGP O P Singh said on Tuesday.

Singh said despite the verdict coming out last week every district is on a "high state of preparedness" and no untoward incident has been reported so far. He said a special team has been tasked to check messages and contents being published on various social media platforms in order to quell rumours and counter them with facts.

All major social media platforms are being monitored, the DGP said. "Fake news is quickly verified and a rebuttal issued, often by district SPs," he added. In addition, he said, about 3-lakh digital volunteers have been roped in to report fake news and to disseminate the factual version.

