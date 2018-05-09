DGP's office: Make a list of all tainted senior cops

DGP's office asks for information on senior officers of "questionable honesty" as part of efforts to clean house



Police officers across the state will be put under the magnifying lens. Representation Pic

The state has put a magnifying lens on its men in khaki, and anyone stained by corruption is in trouble. The office of the director general of police (DGP), Maharashtra, has asked all police units, including Mumbai, to prepare a list of all officers above the rank of assistant police inspector (API) with questionable honesty.

The circular (mid-day has a copy) was issued two weeks ago by inspector general of police Rajkumar Vhatkar. As per the circular, a committee will have to draw up the list and send it to the DGP's office by July 31.

Who's on the radar?

Police sources said that the list will mark cops for questionable honesty if there are allegations of corruption, or any departmental inquiry or any criminal case against the officer. Apart from this, cops will also be marked for nexus with criminals or involvement in rackets. There are greater chances of this happening when an officer spends a lot of time in one particular commissionerate or district, which brings them in closer contact with various anti-social elements and local goons.

What'll happen to them?

As per procedure, if it is established that an officer is not honest, he or she is sent to a side posting, and no important or sensitive assignment is given to them. Apart from this, their increments can also be halted in serious cases. In Mumbai, for instance, many officials have been sidelined due to corruption charges, and there have even been dismissal for links to the underworld. State police officers said this exercise is done annually to ensure that the force works without any bias and no undue favours are granted to rich and powerful people.

