Dhadak title track: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's song will leave you mesmerised

Dhadak title track, named Dhadak Hai Na, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter was released online by Karan Johar

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from the song. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

The title track of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's debut film, Dhadak has been released. The slow and soulful melody, picturesque locations with Janhvi and Ishaan's endearing romance in Dhadak Hai Na will make it to the romantic songs list of 2018.

Watch the song here:

The song has been composed by popular Marathi composers Ajay-Atul, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Ajay Gogavale and Shreya Ghoshal. Dhadak is a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, whose music became equally popular, which was done by the same duo, Ajay-Atul. Dhadak's team retained the original film's musicians to work on this album. Interestingly, the title track of Sairat was also sung by Ajay.

Karan Johar took to Twitter to announce the song and wrote, "Let the feeling of someone making your heart go #Dhadak take over! #DhadakTitleTrack out now! (sic)" The makers of Dhadak have retained the peppy track Zinghaat from Sairat in Dhadak. With slight revamp and choreographed by Farah Khan, the song will see Janhvi and Ishaan unleash their inner dancers with those impromptu moves.

A Shashank Khaitan directorial, the film is slated to release on July 20, 2018.

