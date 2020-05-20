Dhairya Vallabh Muni launches Ayurvedic Medicine amid COVID-19 pandemic

Natik Nagda, Bhavya Gandhi, Geeta Jain came together to support Dhairya Vallab Muni to spread the awareness about the new immunity booster. To support this cause Vishal Puj(BJP Yuva Morcha), Praveen Kothari (Laxmi Group), Sandeep Jagad, Bhavya Shah, Rakesh Kothari, Manisha Kothari have also come forward.

This medicine helps to keep your immunity strong during this COVID-19 pandemic. As long as we keep our Agni (digestive fire) strong, then we will not contract the illness. So, Ayurveda has a great way of prevention. We can prevent being affected by coronavirus, by keeping your agni strong. To do that, follow your healthy diet and a positive mindset. It is the first important thing that Ayurveda recommends.

It’s for all the age groups and has all-natural ingredients that boosts the immune system.

