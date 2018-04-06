Dhan Dhana Dhan promo: Shilpa Shinde funnily prepares Sunil Grover for panel discussion

The promo of Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde's web show, Dhan Dhana Dhan is out and looks promising



Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde in a still from Dhan Dhana Dhan promo. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/colorstv

The promo of Sunil Grover's comedy web show, Dhan Dhana Dhan is out and has received mixed responses from netizens. The makers unveiled the promo on Colors TV Instagram handle. In the promo, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde is seen preparing Sunil Grover for cricket panel discussion with cricket scion Kapil Dev and Virender Sehwag. Seemingly, Sunil has no knowledge about the sport and Shilpa's tips are literally going for a toss.

Watch the promo here:

Sunil Grover's web show, which is based on the lines of Extra Innings will see the characters discussing the match and the fever in the country around that time.

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde might have been a comedy star in her fiction dramas but this would be the first time that she will be taking charge of a non-fiction show with Sunil Grover. Apart from Sunil and Shilpa, comedians Sugandha Mishra, Ali Asgar and Suyyash, Paresh Ganatra and Suresh Menon will also make appearances in the episodes.

The team recently shot with MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh for a special segment and a photo of Sunil Grover with MS Dhoni has surfaced online. The show is helmed by sister duo Preeti and Neeti Simoes, who closely worked with Kapil Sharma in his previous two shows. With Kapil's previous colleagues joining hands with Sunil, it seems the rivalry between them will aggravate further.

