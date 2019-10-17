Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Pankaja may be Gopinath ji's daughter, but I was his shadow, says Dhananjay Munde

Parli: Leader of opposition in the Legislative Council, Dhananjay Munde, fighting cousins Pankaja Munde in Parli constituency, says he has logic to show how the BJP-Shiv Sena combine will be decimated in this election. Munde harps on the rebellion currently being faced by the ruling parties, which will ultimately "end Sena's dream of Ab Ki Baar, 220 Paar". Taking aim at Pankaja, he also says that he was Gopinath Munde's shadow and knows of his dreams better than Pankaja.

Excerpts from an interview:

Parli is a much-talked-about seat across the country as two cousins are facing off. How do you see the contest with Pankaja Munde?

I am not fighting anyone. I am contesting this election because I have some dreams for this constituency. I will work hard and ensure that everyone, right from farmers, workers, small retailers, and small to big businessmen will see their incomes double in five years. I am not saying this just for the sake of it, I have a blueprint ready.

Pankaja is a two-time MLA from Parli. People say that it lacks basic infrastructure such as roads and water supply. What is your take?

Anyone who visits this constituency goes into shock because it's very hard to believe that this constituency belongs to the cabinet minister of Rural Development. The arterial roads are pathetic. Parli has the biggest thermal power station but it's been shut since five years. When we tried to reopen the power station, there were several roadblocks put in our way. There is one cement factory and we are planning to start another which will create jobs. The development plans I am telling you about were Gopinath Munde ji's dreams. I know of these but Pankaja doesn't. She may be his daughter but I was his shadow.

How do you see NCP-Congress performing in polls?

Two months ago, I had a different perception of the election. But the current scenario suggests that we will come to power. BJP-Sena's dream of 'Ab Ki Baar, 220 Paar' is over. And I have logic to prove this. BJP is dealing with rebels in 69 constituencies while in 83 constituencies, Sena leaders have rebelled. When you take these seats out, the combine is left with only 150 seats that are not facing issues.

But BJP and Sena claim that they will return to power as their government has delivered.

The people of Maharashtra have seen the political corruption that's taken place in the past two months. They are restless and angry. The government has failed to address important issues in rural areas such as crop insurance, drought, and loan waiver. No benefits have reached the farmer. Unemployment and the economic slowdown will lead to the government being defeated.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates